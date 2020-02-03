SEBRING — Cutting the lights off and powering down for the weekends and holidays has paid off in lower energy bills for the School Board of Highlands.
The School Board will consider consider continuing its miserly ways with energy by extending its contract with the Dallas-based energy conservation company Cenergistic.
The School Board initially approved a contract with the Cenergistic in February 2015 to create an energy efficient environment within the district’s schools. The district’s cost that first fiscal year was $337,850, which included a monthly fee and software costs.
Among the district’s energy saving initiatives was putting LED lights in gymnasiums to replace the big metal hydride lights, which use a much greater amount of energy compared to the LED lights that provide more light.
The program includes a Cenergistic energy specialist assigned solely to the Highlands District. That person from the start, and for five years now, has been Tracy Robinson.
Conducting building energy audits, which take about 30 minutes to an hour, is one of her duties.
She makes a list on her smartphone of anything left on or things running that shouldn’t be running, Robinson said.
Her workday hours are sporadic depending on what she is doing with no set hours, but she definitely puts in eight to 10 hours per day, Robinson said. Her duties include: computer work, audits, meetings and tracking water bills that have to be put in the computer manually.
Robinson schedules the air conditioning at all the schools.
“Once the day scheduled is set that is finished, but anytime they have an event — basketball game, volleyball game, or the country fair at the middle school — anything outside the normal day schedule, I schedule,” Robinson said. “So I monitor the activities after-hours.”
The majority of schools are online so she can control the air conditioning from her computer, but five of the schools she has to go to and set the programmable thermostats.
“I am basically on call for the plant operators and administrators 24-hours a day,” Robinson said.
The energy company, in its initial contract with the board, estimated that the School Board of Highlands County would see a net cumulative savings of more than $6.6 million over a 10-year period.
So far the savings seem behind that pace though the district’s monthly fee in the contract extension is lower, which would boost the net savings.
The 36-month contract extension, which if approve by the School Board, would become effective July 1, 2020 with a $12,416 fixed monthly rate, which is a 55% discount on the current average monthly rate.
Recently, Cenergistic provided the following “key statistics” with the district’s energy program:
• $1,622,387 cumulative cost avoidance savings to date.
• 9% reduction in energy use.
• 1,795 energy building audits performed.
• 17 buildings “Energy Star” certified.
The School Board of Highlands County will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.