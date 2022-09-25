With daylight saving time ending in six weeks and as we transition into the holiday season, your power bill could really go down with some energy saving steps.
The need to run your air conditioner at full-tilt will hopefully lessen soon for some energy savings, but the shorter days, along with holiday decorations, will be a factor with your lighting bill this time of the year.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Energy Saver consumer resource notes lighting accounts for around 15% of an average home’s electricity use, and the average household saves about $225 in energy costs per year by using LED lighting.
if you are still using incandescent light bulbs, switching to energy-efficient lighting is one of the fastest ways to cut your energy bills.
If you have outdoor lighting that is left on for a long time, using LEDs or CFLs (compact fluorescent lamp) in these fixtures can save a lot of energy.
Light emitting diodes (LEDs) are a type of solid-state lighting — semiconductors that convert electricity into light. Although once known mainly for indicator and traffic lights, LEDs in white light, general illumination applications are today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technology. LEDs use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.
To help customers plan and manage their light displays, Duke Energy offers a holiday lighting energy calculator that estimates holiday lighting costs. Estimate your costs before decorating and incorporate efficient, budget-friendly lighting options.
Users can identify the type of lights, the number of 100-bulb strands and how many hours the lights will be used per day to estimate the energy cost per day and per month. Based on their lighting selections, customers can receive energy-efficient tips and options.
For example, six 100-bulb sets of large, incandescent bulbs (600 bulbs total) plugged in six hours every evening can add about $75 to a monthly power bill.
By comparison, six 100-bulb sets of similarly styled light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs would increase a monthly power bill by only about $5. Using six 100-bulb sets of mini-LED bulbs would increase a monthly power bill by only 72 cents.
Air conditioning is the biggest user of energy in your home so one of the quickest energy-saving tasks you can do is caulk, seal and weatherstrip all seams, cracks and openings to the outside, according to Duke Energy. Consider whether you need to add insulation to your ceiling, floors and walls. Insulation between the indoors and outdoors reduces energy demand, saving you money while improving the comfort of your home.
Comfort is personal, but every degree you set the thermostat higher (closer to the outside temp) helps cut down on cooling costs.
As a rule, raising the temperature by just 2 degrees will help reduce cooling costs by 5%.
If you are going to be away for several hours during the day, consider increasing the thermostat a few degrees higher.
Stop energy vampires in their tracks by unplugging items like mobile phone chargers, gaming consoles, and any device that uses charging blocks.
While holiday baking and cooking requires the use of your oven, when possible, consider using the microwave instead of an electric range or oven. Microwaves use less power and generate less heat than their convective heating counterparts.
Duke Energy Florida offers free Home Energy Checks to help customers identify how they can reduce their electric use and save money. Through this service, which can be performed online, over the phone or in person, the company’s energy advisors provide energy-saving recommendations and determine customers’ eligibility for company rebates toward energy-efficient improvements.