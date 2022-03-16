LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported it has received complaints about motorists not stopping for school buses on U.S. 27, especially in the Lake Placid area.
The Sheriff’s Office advised that it will be doing some targeted enforcement in the area and will be handing out $200 tickets to anyone caught not stopping when the bus has its lights flashing.
School Board of Highlands County Transportation Director Willie Hills said it is almost every year around this time that the numbers really increase drastically with motorists passing stopped school buses on the highway.
“We go out and investigate and try to find ways to get buses off of the main roads and into better situations for the students, but there are some cases where we are unable to find a safe location to pull those buses off into communities that don’t have space for us to get in there and do proper turns without doing property damage,” he said.
The bus drivers are turning the amber lights on earlier to give cars extra time for a warning that the bus will be stopping with the hope that the motorists are paying attention to the amber lights and will stop when the red lights come immediately when the bus stops, Hills said.
“We do have the Sheriff’s Department working with us,” he said. “They have been a great help to us.”
The Sheriff’s Office has their marque (electronic message) signs out ahead of the bus stops alerting motorists as well, Hills said. “We are trying to add more layers of protection in there to make the motorists aware that we have bus stops on those roadways. Just trying to make it safer for the students and bus drivers.”