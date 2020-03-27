FORT MEADE — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Willie Lee English Jr., 48, of Avon Park, early Thursday morning in the area of Avon Park Cutoff Road and U.S. 98 East in Fort Meade. English is the Dean of Students at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School in Sebring and also works part time as a supervisor for TrueCore Behavioral at the Bartow Youth Academy.
Deputies made contact with English at approximately 12:17 a.m. after witnessing his black Ford F-150 leave the road twice, according to reports. Deputies noted that his eyes were bloodshot and watery with constricted pupils. The deputy also noted the faint odor of alcohol on English’s breath, reports said.
When asked if he had been drinking, English told deputies that he had one alcoholic drink after work to relax before driving. Deputies asked English to get out of the vehicle and noted that he was unsteady on his feet. Once stopped at the rear of the vehicle, English swayed back and forth, reports said.
Deputies asked English to submit to field sobriety tests to which he consented. From these tests probable cause was found to be under the influence and his faculties impaired. English was transported to Polk County Jail book-in facility in Bartow where he was put under a 20-minute mandatory observation period at approximately 1:56 a.m., according to reports.
At the end of the observation period, deputies requested that English submit to at least two breath-alcohol tests. English consented, reports said.
English blew a 0.99 and a 0.98 blood-alcohol level, nearly two hours after being pulled over. The legal limit is 0.80.
English was charged with misdemeanor DUI and bonded out of jail later that morning.