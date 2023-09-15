Get ready to be wowed at the eighth annual Moonlight, Martinis & Meatballs event hosted by Highlands Lakeside Theater in Sebring as local chefs are working on perfecting their meatball masterpieces that will pair up with some fantastic specialty martinis.

“I expect to have the best turnout this year,” said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT’s theater manager. “This allows our ‘cheftestants’ an opportunity to show off their skills. This is a laid back, fun party and unique way to support HLT.”

Recommended for you