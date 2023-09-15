Get ready to be wowed at the eighth annual Moonlight, Martinis & Meatballs event hosted by Highlands Lakeside Theater in Sebring as local chefs are working on perfecting their meatball masterpieces that will pair up with some fantastic specialty martinis.
“I expect to have the best turnout this year,” said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT’s theater manager. “This allows our ‘cheftestants’ an opportunity to show off their skills. This is a laid back, fun party and unique way to support HLT.”
Let’s start with the moonlight. There will be music to dance to under the stars and moonlight out on Frank’s Deck overlooking Lake Jackson. An astronomer will set up his telescope, allowing people to view the moon and other interesting things in the sky.
All attendees receive tickets for a flight of three specialty martinis, created by mixologists just for this event. The tasting and naming of these cocktails is a secret process but from past experience guests are in for a real treat.
One of them tastes like a lemon drop, one will be a complete surprise and the finishing drink of the evening will be an Espresso martini.
The star of the evening is the meatball competition. Everyone looks forward to this much anticipated event. Paired with the martinis and moonlight, it makes for a very special evening out.
Entries are still being accepted. There is room for 12 “cheftestants” as they are called.
“Chef Amy Freeze is a celebrity chef from Heritage Kitchen and is a nationally recognized food competitor. She is the only chef that has entered the meatball competition every single year HLT has held the event,” Logsdon said.
Chefs must bring at least 100 tasting samples and provide their own food warmers. HLT will provide the table, tablecloth and serving utensils.
Guests receive one voting ticket with their admission and are encouraged to purchase more to support their favorite meatball submission. After the tickets are tallied they will be entered in a drawing for a gift package worth over $350.
“The funds raised will help support production and operational costs not covered by sponsorship and ticket sales,” Logsdon said.
The People’s Choice Award is chosen by attendees who vote with their tickets with the prize being $500. There is also a $500 Judge’s Choice Award determined by a blind taste testing by a panel of judges.
There will also be a special VIP room option sponsored and hosted by Sugar Sand Distillery. They will be offering some special martinis of their own. Guests purchasing this option will have a separate lounge and early entry at 6:30 p.m. Also included is a special appetizer table and a unique gift item.
Other fun things to look forward to at the event include playing Heads and Tails, bidding on some fantastic silent auction items (trips and treasures), the Bountiful Grazing Table catered by Destiny’s Lemonade, and the wine pull.
Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs will be at Highlands Lakeside Theater on Saturday evening, Sept. 23. The theater is at 356 W. Center Ave., downtown Sebring.