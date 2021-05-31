SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s enrollment numbers for the final day of school on Thursday were down compared to the final day of classes in 2020.
The grand total enrollment on Thursday was 12,050, which is down by 118 compared to the 12,168 count on the last day of the previous school year, which was on May 22, 2020.
A big change is the large increase in students in Highlands Virtual School, due to the pandemic, with a corresponding enrollment decrease at all but one district school.
Highlands Virtual School had 66 full-time students on the last day the previous school year, but had 934 students on the last day this year.
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary had one of the biggest enrollment drops (down 119 students) from 718 last year when it was the largest elementary in Highlands, down to 599 making it the third largest behind Woodlawn Elementary with 630 students and Lake Placid Elementary with 621, which had gone down in enrollment by 49 and 54, respectively.
Overall in the district, Avon Park High had the biggest drop (20%) in enrollment going from 1,000 last year on the last day to 803 on Thursday, a decrease of 197 students.
Lake Placid High (down by 71) and Sebring High (down by 141) both went down by 9%.
Overall, at all of the district’s schools (not counting Highlands Virtual School and other programs), enrollment was down 8.2%.
The only district school that showed an increase (up by 19) on the last day was Lake Country Elementary going from 575 to 594.
Sebring Middle and Avon Park Middle had very small enrollment decreases, 13 and 18, respectively.
The district had noted earlier in the school year that some enrollment was lost due to Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, which allows public school students from low- and middle-income families to receive vouchers to attend private schools.