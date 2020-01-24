SEBRING — A new state scholarship program coupled with an enrollment drop has cut the School Board of Highlands County’s state funding by about $1.6 million.
At the mid-point in the school year, student enrollment continued to be significantly lower than last year for the School Board, but not as far below as at the start of the school year.
The early prediction for the 2019-20 school year was an increase of 58 students on the first day of school but the overall student count was down 279 students on Aug. 12 compared to the first day last year.
The grand total on Dec. 13 was down 212 compared to a year ago, from 12,365 on Dec. 12, 2018 to 12,153 on Dec. 13, 2019.
According to the most recent count, on Dec. 13, at the elementary level enrollment was down 212 students, the middle schools were up 87 students and the high school level was down 62 students.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the district received the latest student funding calculation from the state last week, which showed the district was down 178 students.
“There was a new program that started this year that we really didn’t know how it was going to affect us,” he said. “That was the Family Empowerment Scholarship.”
The Family Empowerment Scholarship (FES) Program is for low-income and working-class families and middle-income families. It provides the opportunity for students to attend a private school.
There were 99 students in the district who received the empowerment scholarship. That cut the district’s funding by $571,000, Averyt said.
“Overall it is about a $1.6 million shortfall,” he said.
According to the Florida Department of Education, following the 2019 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 7070, which created the FES Program to provide 18,000 students life-changing education opportunities for academic and career success.