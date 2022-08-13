SEBRING — Student enrollment is up a little in the the first-day count for The School Board of Highlands County compared to last year.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said to determine the district’s K-12 enrollment, he takes the grand total and subtracts the prekindergarten enrollment.
So the first day enrollment count from Wednesday is 11,265, which is an increase of 33 students from the 2021-22 first day count of 11,232.
The biggest percentage increase appears to be 67%, which is the increase in the first day enrollment of the Academy at Youth Care Lane, the district’s program for students with disciplinary issues. The Academy started last year with 28 students, but had 47 students on Wednesday.
Last year the Kindergarten Learning Center started with 309 students, but the KLC is now the Sebring Pre-K Center, which started this school year with an enrollment of 160.
With the return of the kindergarten classes to Cracker Trail Elementary, Fred Wild Elementary and Woodlawn Elementary, those schools saw significant enrollment increases.
Cracker Trail increased by 99 students to 675, Fred Wild increased by 115 students to 536, and Woodlawn Elementary increased by 83 students to 719.
Woodlawn is the third largest school by enrollment. Sebring High has the largest enrollment followed by Sebring Middle School.
Likely due to lessening concerns from the COVID pandemic, Highlands Virtual School dropped from a first day count last year of 402 to 172 on Wednesday, which may account for part of the enrollment increases at some schools.
Sebring High increased by 150 students to 1,722.
Lake Country Elementary increased by 85 students to 645.
Both Avon and Park elementary schools had enrollment increases.
Despite enrollment increases at Hill-Gustat and Sebring Middle schools, overall the district’s middle school count fell by 39 due to decreases at Avon Park and Lake Placid middle schools.
Enrollment at Memorial Elementary decreased by 43 to 478.