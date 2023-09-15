Ghost Orchid-Lawsuit

In this July 8, 2013 photo, a rare ghost orchid blooms in Charleston, W.Va. The rare ghost orchid found mainly in Florida and Cuba should be immediately protected by the U.S. as an endangered species, three environmental groups claimed Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in a lawsuit arguing that federal officials are unduly delaying a decision. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, file)

 CHRIS DORST/CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL via AP, FILE

ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — The rare ghost orchid found mainly in Florida and Cuba should be immediately protected by the U.S. as an endangered species, three environmental groups claimed Wednesday in a lawsuit arguing that federal officials are unduly delaying a decision.

The lawsuit filed in Florida federal court contends the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service missed a January deadline on the orchid’s status and now doesn’t plan to make a decision until possibly late 2026.

