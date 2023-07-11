Biden NATO

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to journalists during a joint news conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 FRANCISCO SECO/AP PHOTO, FILE

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country could approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the European Union.

Erdogan, whose country has been holding off its final approval to Sweden’s NATO membership, made the comments in Ankara on Monday before departing to the alliance’s summit meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania.

