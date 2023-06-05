India Train Derailment

A passenger who was injured in Friday’s train accident is examined by doctors at a hospital in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Orissa, India, Sunday, June 4, 2023. The train derailment in eastern India that killed more than 300 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks, India’s railways minister said Sunday.

 RAFIQ MAQBOOL/AP PHOTO

BALASORE, India (AP) — The derailment in eastern India that killed more than 300 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.

Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Balasore district in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades.

