SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommended Avon Park High Principal Danielle Erwin to fill the position of assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Erwin’s work history with the School Board of Highlands County is as follows:
• Sebring Middle — paraprofessional, November 2002 to January 2007.
• Sebring Middle — teacher, January 2007 to June 2013.
• Avon Park High — assistant principal, July 2013 to July 2016 when she became principal of Avon Park High.
Nia Campbell, who had been serving in the assistant superintendent position, is pursuing another leadership opportunity outside the district.
The district’s advertisement to fill the Avon Park High principal position has a closing date for applicants of July 8.
Also, Longshore has recommended that Memorial Elementary Assistant Principal Sullyann Hinkle move up to principal of Memorial with the school’s former principal Courtney Floyd having been transferred to Lake Placid Elementary as principal.
Currently the district has extended its advertisement to fill the Lake Placid Elementary assistant principal position with a closing date of July 8.
The Memorial Elementary assistant principal position has a closing date of July 12.