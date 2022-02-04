Estrada: Keeping the wheels of justice turning in 2022

SEBRING — Few in the public understand how dramatically COVID-19 altered the way Highlands County courts did business.
The right to a speedy trial, guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment, was temporarily suspended perhaps for the first time since the Civil War. Social distancing, necessitated by the deadliness of the virus, required the county’s courts to move to a virtual platform.
As in other Florida circuits, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada had to find a way to conduct hearings, jury trials, and sentencing without getting anyone sick, including court clerks, defense and prosecuting attorneys, members of the public, and defendants in the courtroom and in the jail. Though online court solved a lot of issues, quarantined inmates and sick personnel slowed case progress.
Estrada didn’t get COVID-19, but the county’s judicial system did. Thanks to him, the hard-working court clerks and the bailiffs who educate the public about wearing masks in the courtroom, everything seems to be moving along quite well.
Estrada – who calls himself an “air traffic controller” for his ability to process more than 200 pretrial hearings in a single day – has yet to see daylight in the county’s case load. The once-mysterious virus caused the 10th Judicial Circuit’s chief judge to cancel in-person court proceedings, except for first appearances and arraignments.
“We didn’t know much about the virus except it was very transmissible,” Estrada said. “We shut everything down; we stopped jury trials, stopped in-person hearings, unless absolutely necessary. We had to pivot and turn in-person proceedings into virtual, online hearings.”
That meant Estrada, from his study at home, defense lawyers and prosecutors, in their homes or offices, had to learn Microsoft Teams fast. Today, virtual court proceedings have become as natural as in-person hearings, providing Estrada and lawyers with an imperfect, blended court system that achieves operational efficiencies nonetheless. No longer, for instance, does a Miami attorney have to drive two hours to Sebring to attend court here.
However, COVID-19, as well as a broken water main in 2020 that completely shutdown the courthouse, delayed cases for months. But Estrada has a plan to bring the caseload back to manageable size – a plan that is worth watching in 2022. He wants to bring in senior judges (they never retire) to handle pretrial conferences where lawyers tell him how their cases are progressing toward trial.
“We have money allocated for senior judges to help us,” Estrada told the Highlands News-Sun. “Right now, I lose three days a month to pretrial conferences. We will begin using Courtroom 2A so I can conduct hearings on motions that are very lengthy, that are very important for cases, older cases. “The senior judge can come in and cover the pretrial docket, and he or she can facilitate those cases while I’m doing work over there.”
Freeing up those three days for motions also gives defense and prosecution lawyers three more days a month to prepare their cases for trial or other conclusion.
Can he and the courts reduce the backlog?
“We will catch up,” Estrada says, confident. “I want the lawyers organized and ready to go. We owe this to the public, we really do, we need to facilitate the conclusion of a number of cases, no matter how they conclude.”
A lack of jurors has also dogged the court. Retired Highlands County residents used to answer jury summons, as did single parents and low-income workers. When COVID-19 hit, fewer people with medical conditions answered jury summons, while others bowed out during voir dire, not able to afford to take off work. Daryl Cason’s trial for second degree murder was canceled twice after enough jurors failed to show.
Estrada, the jury manager at the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts, and the Chief Judge Ellen Masters have put their heads together to ensure there are enough jurors on hand for upcoming trials – including two death penalty cases. The trials of Zephen Xaver, who shot five women in a SunTrust branch in 2019, and Joseph Ables, accused of shooting Highlands County Deputy William Gentry Jr. to death in 2018, will shine a public spotlight on his courtroom.
“We’re asking the clerk to summon more potential jurors in, based on the statistical returns we’ve been getting,” he said. “We’re trying to get at least 80, 90 jurors, and it’s working. We lost a bunch of people due to COVID, but people are coming back.”
Estrada, whose etiquette is legendary, addresses defendants with the same regard he addresses the prosecutor. On heavy case days, he quickly pivots to the next case if a lawyer can’t figure out how to turn his microphone on, but will take a few seconds to address someone for lacking decorum.
“A courtroom is one of the most hallowed places in America,” he might tell a man who wears a sleeveless T-shirt into his courtroom. “Next time I see you, I want you dressed appropriately.”
“Why did I become a lawyer?” Estrada asks rhetorically. “Francisco and Ida Estrada, my parents. From an early age, my parents urged me to go into public service and the law.”
His longshoreman Cuban father sandblasted the steel hull of ships in Tampa’s docks. His mother, who was born in Cuba, never stopped reminding her son of what made America different.
“My mother’s whole side of the family got stuck behind after the revolution, except for her brother,” Estrada said. “My mother never laid eyes on her parents again. Their youngest grandchild was born in the U.S.; they could never meet him. She told me, ‘You don’t understand how lucky you are.’”
Estrada remembers hearing from other relatives about what they went through after Castro took power.
“I’m pretty lucky,” the judge said. “I’m the one who didn’t lose anything.”