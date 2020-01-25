SEBRING — City Manager Scott Noethlich and Mayor John Shoop traveled to Tallahassee Friday for the State Ethics Commission meeting and its ruling on the city’s planned purchase of a former bank parking lot and drive-through property.
The city got the OK Friday from the commission for the purchase of the property, which is owned by Charles Lowrance, a member of the Sebring City Council.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said the City Council previously approved the purchase of the property contingent on a favorable ethics ruling.
“That is a really important piece of property to the city because of its proximity to the [Jack Stoup] Civic Center,” Hoffman said. “We have a tremendous parking problem when there is an event like the Heartland Triathlon or the July Fourth fireworks or any big event.
“If the Little Theater [now Highlands Lakeside Theatre] is having an event at the same time the Civic Center is having an event, parking is at a premium.”
The property, at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, which is also bordered by Franklin Street, is owned by Sebring Flea Market, LLC and has an assessed and taxable value of $179,598, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser website.
An appraisal of the property showed a value of $202,000. The city is purchasing the property for $200,000.
Potential plans shows an overlay of a photo of the existing property with a design for angled parking and straight-in parking, with both layouts creating about 140 parking spaces.