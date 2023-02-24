TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Commission on Ethics next month will consider whether to dismiss a long-running case about allegations that former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried did not properly disclose personal financial information.

Attorney Elizabeth Miller, who serves as an advocate for the commission, filed a motion to dismiss the ethics complaint against Fried. The motion cited affidavits from Fried’s accountant, Jeffrey Stern, and attorney, Jason Blank, who helped prepare financial-disclosure forms showing her income in 2017 and 2018.

Recommended for you