APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Relatives of Maksym and Nataliia Shvets, a couple who died under the rubble after Russia hit their apartment block with a missile, cry near one of the coffins during a funeral service in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building, which triggered outrage, has climbed to 45.

 ROMAN HRYTSYNA/AP PHOTO

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s assembly called on the member states on Thursday to back the creation of a special court to judge any war crime of aggression by Russia in Ukraine.

The nonbinding resolution was approved by a 472-19 vote with 33 abstentions in the European Parliament, and underscored the EU’s willingness to make sure Moscow should be brought to justice for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

