North Macedonia Frontex

German members of Frontex Standing Corps talk to each other prior the official launch of the Frontex Joint Operation in North Macedonia, at police barracks in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Thursday, April 20. 2023.

 BORIS GRDANOSKI/AP PHOTO

The European Union’s border protection agency Frontex began its official deployment in North Macedonia Thursday, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country.

More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country’s southern border with Greece, where illegal smuggling activity has picked up after pandemic restrictions were eased last year.

