Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy.

BRUSSELS (AP) — All eyes were on NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday’s European Union summit because their presence will underscore the importance the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy is set to address the gathering by video link and Stoltenberg will host an early lunch at the spring summit for leaders. But the biggest seat at the table will be reserved for something that’s not officially on the agenda: the fallout from the stunning weekend mutiny in Russia.

