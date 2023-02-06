Migration European Quandary

Two men share a meal in a makeshift tent camp outside the Petit Chateau reception center in Brussels, Jan. 17. Many refugees and asylum-seekers are literally left out in the cold for months as the European Union fails to get its migration system working properly.

 OLIVIER MATTHYS/AP PHOTO

BRUSSELS (AP) — Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally.

Unfortunately, it’s not a dream come true at the end of their fearful flight from halfway across the globe. It’s a perpetual nightmare.

Recommended for you