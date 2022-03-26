SEBRING — After 30 years with Highlands County, Deputy Chief Tim Eures retire Friday from Fire Rescue.
Eures began his career with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners in October 1991 as a fire coordinator. In 1996, he became the Emergency Operations coordinator and in 1997 was promoted to Emergency Operations director.
He moved into the Fire Services manager position in 2016, overseeing all operations of the entire volunteer fire service. In 2018, Eures was promoted to deputy chief in Public Safety with the creation of Highlands County Fire Rescue as a combined paid and volunteer countywide fire and Emergency Medical Services response department.
His roots are firmly planted in the community, and he knows the people and the territory. Eures is fourth-generation resident of Highlands County and a third-generation firefighter.
Eures graduated from Sebring High School in 1976, and from South Florida Community College in 1992. Prior to working for the board, he was employed by the School Board of Highlands County from 1984 to 1991 as a fire health safety officer. He was also a firefighter with the Sebring Fire Department from 1978 to 1990, beginning his career in fire services over four decades ago.
“Anyone who knows Tim knows he has a good sense of humor and can make people laugh,” Battalion Chief Luke Andrews said. “But he also has a serious side, and you can tell he has always had the best interests of Highlands County in mind. The community is a part of him.”
Andrews said a lot of changes happened during Eures’ tenure with the county.
“He was instrumental in getting air conditioning in our tankers,” Andrews said. The tankers are primarily used to shuttle water to structure fires and brush fires.
“On hot days, there is no down time for responders as they manage a fire scene and being in extreme heat was exhausting for us. Having air conditioning was a huge help,” he said.
Andrews said Eures was instrumental in getting the county’s EMS and Fire Services “moving in the right direction to where we are now,” referring to him as “the man, the myth, the legend,” a reference to Eures’ many years on the job and the contributions he has made.
“Way back, we used to have a gentleman dispatch fire and EMS calls from the Emergency Operations Center,” Andrews said. “Tim pushed for more dispatchers for fire and EMS calls so responders could get out to scenes faster.”
“It has been a pleasure being able to work with and learn from Tim,” Andrews said. “He has helped me grow professionally into the position I am in now.”
“Tim is obviously dedicated in his career to Highlands County,” Public Safety Director Chief Laney Stearns said in December 2021 during Eures’ 30-year service award recognition.
“He is in an invaluable member of my team, and during my short stint in Highlands County so far, he is one person I’ve been able to lean on the most,” Stearns said. “He is integral to what we do.”
At the March 15 board meeting, Eures was recognized and honored for his service to Highlands County ahead of his retirement.
“His guidance and encouragement are a tremendous asset to the organization,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said, “From your work with volunteers all the way through the transition to our new fire chief [Stearns].”
Vosburg presented Eures a plaque celebrating his retirement after 30 years with the county. Stearns also recognized Eures with a special tribute.
“It is a tradition in fire service to have the member leaving the service take his helmet with him [upon retiring],” Stearns said, handing Eures a fire helmet.
“I am truly blessed to have spent 30 years working for the citizens of Highlands County, with other county employees and with the volunteers and Fire Rescue personnel,” Eures said. “There’s days that tax you a little bit, but I wouldn’t change it.”
Eures’ voice caught with emotion as he shared, “My father was here when I started and on my first day, he told me two things: One, you’re only as good as your last day; and two, look at that [county] seal. It says 1921. Been here before you, be here after you.
“I appreciate I was able to be here for a short time,” he said.