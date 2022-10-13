Africa Natural Gas Europe

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is welcomed by Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane as she arrives in Algiers, on Oct. 9, 2022. European leaders are turning to Africa for more natural gas as the EU tries to replace Russian exports amid the war in Ukraine.

 FATEH GUIDOUM/AP PHOTO, FILE

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany.

The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. But production isn’t expected to start until the end of next year.

