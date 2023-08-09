Hottest Month Official

A girl drinks water from a public fountain tap in Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2023. European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin.

 PAUL WHITE/AP PHOTO, FILE

Now that July’s sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin.

July’s global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius (62.51 degrees Fahrenheit) was a third of a degree Celsius (six tenths of a degree Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set in 2019, Copernicus Climate Change Service, a division of the European Union’s space program, announced Tuesday. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual.

