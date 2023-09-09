Greece Extreme Weather

Floodwaters cover a suburb after the country's record rainstorm, in Larissa, Thessaly region, central Greece, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Widespread flooding in central Greece has left several people dead and others missing, with severe rainstorms turning streams into raging torrents, bursting dams, washing away roads and bridges, and hurling cars into the sea. 

 VAGGELIS KOUSIORAS/AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Severe rainstorms eased but floodwaters were still rising in parts of central Greece Friday, while fire department and military helicopters were plucking people from villages inundated by tons of water and mud that have left at least six dead, six missing and many people clinging to the roofs of their homes.

Flooding triggered by rainstorms also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, killing a total of 18 people in all three countries since the rains began Tuesday.

Recommended for you