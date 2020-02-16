SEBRING — It was seniors and more coming out for a full day of information on health and business services, entertainment and much more on Saturday at The 2020 Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza at Lakeshore Mall.
Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Inc. was the Title Sponsor for the event hosted by Highlands News-Sun.
Marilyn and Jerry Gundrach of Sebring and Indiana have attended the Senior Expo in the past and enjoy coming back for the entertainment.
“We enjoy coming and looking around,” Jerry said.
“Watching people,” Marilyn added. “We are people watchers.”
Wayne Goodlett of Sebring said he likes the expo, “to see what is new and see what is available and get ideas. Mostly I check out the services — home improvement. I talk to them and a couple of years ago I made a deal with one of the contractors who did some work for me.”
He will check with a couple of the construction companies at the expo and see what kind of work they do, he said. “I am thinking about doing some concrete work, but I don’t know if I am going to try to do it myself or hire somebody.”
Along with getting health information on Medical Row and learning about different local businesses and their services, attendees got to see plenty of things to bring a smile on their face such as the ever popular and colorful clowns from the Toby the Clown Foundation.
TLC Therapy Hooves featured Bugsy, the 22-pound rabbit who provided a unique photo op for some.
Dee Trotter of Avon Park and Michigan posed for a photo as she pet Bugsy.
Trotter said she never saw a rabbit that large and she likes going to the expo every year.
The fresh baked cookies from Advanced Air Systems of Sebring continue to be a big expo hit as people lined up to for that just-baked goodness of a chocolate chip cookie.
Advanced Air co-owner Margie Gourley said, “We do a lot [of cookie baking]; We bake for our customers; it’s a big thank you for letting us serve them in their heating and cooling needs.
“We’ve talked to existing customer here today who have come out to thank us and we have talked to new customers as well. It’s good exposure and it’s good to see our customers.”
Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Inc. owner Roseann Kiefer said they have been very busy with a lot of people stopping by. They have been giving away many different items including: pens, ear protection, battery caddies, sunglasses and more.
The All Free Kid’s Zone offered fun for the younger set. Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Inc. was also the Sponsor of the Kid’s zone, as well as the Facebook Live Sponsor.
The Indoor Stage entertainment included singer Ann Marie Feeney who sang the hits such as Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me with your Best Shot” and Megan Trainor’s “Dear Future Husband.”
Bowman Steel and Dimitry’s Family Restaurant were the Center Stage Sponsors, while Taylor Rental was the new Bingo Hall Sponsor and AdventHealth was again the Medical Row Sponsor.
Home Depot, Flash Games, Comics, and Toys and Lakeshore Mall were also Sponsors of the event.