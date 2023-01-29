SEBRING — An evidentiary hearing is scheduled Wednesday before Judge Peter Estrada in the lawsuit involving the closure of Kenilworth Lodge.
The historic hotel, at 1610 Lakeview Drive, was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties filed the lawsuit in September 2016 contending the City of Sebring lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to the hotel being a “historical structure.”
The defendants in the lawsuit are former Sebring fire chief Brad Batz and CT Fire Protection, who both have filed motions in the case that are part of the upcoming hearing.
The one-hour hearing is set for CT Fire Protection, Inc. to present its arguments on its second motion for sanctions for Kenilworth Property’s failure to comply with court orders and for Batz’s motion to compel and for sanctions.
To date, Kenilworth Properties has failed to provide discovery responses to both CT Fire and defendant Bradley Batz, according to the CT Fire Protection motion. After six years of litigation, the plaintiff has not produced a single discovery response.
“Clearly, Plaintiff has exhibited gross indifference not only to the rules of civil procedure, but also to this Court’s ability to promote the orderly movement of this case and dismissal as a sanction is warranted,” CT Fire’s motion states.