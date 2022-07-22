George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, shows Thomas Lane is shown. A judge has sentenced Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday, July 21, 2022, on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd.

 HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP, FILE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, calling Lane’s role in the restraint that killed Floyd “a very serious offense in which a life was lost” but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought.

Judge Paul Magnuson’s sentence was just slightly more than the 27 months that Lane’s attorney had requested, while prosecutors had asked for at least 5 1/4 years in prison — the low end of federal guidelines for the charge Lane was convicted on earlier this year. He said Lane, who faces sentencing in September on state charges in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond until he must turn himself in Oct. 4.

