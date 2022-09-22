George Floyd Other Officers

This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years.

Thomas Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. When it comes to the state’s case, prosecutors and Lane’s attorneys had agreed to a recommended sentence of three years, and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison.

