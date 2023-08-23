TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announced Tuesday she will seek the nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in 2024, a campaign that will be a test to see if Florida Democrats can fare better during a presidential election in a state that is increasingly Republican.

Mucarsel-Powell beat a Republican incumbent to win her only term in Congress in 2018 before losing to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a seat that has switched parties several times in recent elections.

