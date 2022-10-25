George Floyd Other Officers Trial

This combo of photos show Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. Keung has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

 HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP, FILE

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an unusual proceeding in which the judge will issue a verdict after lawyers submit written arguments.

The plea deal for J. Alexander Kueng calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty earlier this year.

