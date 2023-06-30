Obit Mallett Football

Quarterback Ryan Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/

AP PHOTO

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A former NFL quarterback, a firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 10 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Mobile, Alabama.

Many of the deaths have occurred on days with double red flags — which are posted at beach entrances and on lifeguard stations — that warn beachgoers of potential rip currents. Seven deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach, including ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin after getting caught up in a strong rip current. One person drowned June 20 in Orange Beach, Alabama, and another drowned June 23 in nearby Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Recommended for you