Peyton Hillis

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis sits on the bench late in the team’s 31-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game on Oct. 2, 2011, in Cleveland. When the former running back’s mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water. Hillis saved the children from a rip current off the coast of Pensacola in January 2023, but he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday, June 13, that the scariest moment was swimming past his 9-year-old son, Orry, to his 8-year-old niece, who was in more danger.

 AMY SANCETTA/AP PHOTO, FILE

PENSACOLA (AP) — When former NFL running back Peyton Hillis’ mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water.

Hillis saved the children from a rip current off the coast of Pensacola in January, and he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday on “Good Morning America” that the scariest moment was swimming past his 9-year-old son, Orry, to his 8-year-old niece, who was in more danger.

