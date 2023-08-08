George Floyd Officer Trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd’s civil rights outside the federal courthouse, July 27, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer to face sentencing in state court for his role in the killing of Floyd, will learn Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, whether he’ll spend any additional time in prison.

 DAVID JOLES/STAR TRIBUNE via AP, FILE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months — even as he denied wrongdoing.

Thao had testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020.

