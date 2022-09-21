TALLAHASSEE — A former top Florida financial regulator is continuing his legal battle against a lobbyist he blamed for his ouster — and wants an appeals court to require state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to testify in the dispute.

Ronald Rubin, former commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, filed a notice Monday that he is appealing to the 1st District Court of Appeal after Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper rejected Rubin’s allegations of wrongdoing by lobbyist R. Paul Mitchell.

Recommended for you