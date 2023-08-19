Microsoft Executive Slain

Shanna Gardner, the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, is photographed at a friend’s home, June 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla.

 BOB SELF/THE FLORIDA TIMES-UNION via AP

JACKSONVILLE (AP) — The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down by a triggerman in front of his young daughter has been charged with first-degree murder, and prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty.

A grand jury indicted Shanna Lee Gardner in the ambush-style death of Jared Bridegan, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Thursday at a news conference in Jacksonville, Florida. Gardner, 36, was arrested in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Florida to stand trial, Nelson said.

