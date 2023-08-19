Florida Execution Zack

This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane Zack III. Zack, the man convicted of killing two women he met at beach bars in the Florida Panhandle in 1996, is set to be executed under a death warrant signed Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

 FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS via AP

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women he met at beach bars in the Florida Panhandle in 1996 is set to be executed under a death warrant signed Thursday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Michael Duane Zack III’s lethal injection is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. It’s the sixth execution scheduled in Florida this year after a break dating back to 2019.

