Congress Banking Crisis

Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, arrives to testify to a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Executives from two of three banks that recently failed appeared in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities.

Along with questions about how these banks failed, senators used the hearing to also address executive pay and whether senior executives in the U.S. are being rewarded more for short-term gains — like rising stock prices — than for ensuring their companies’ long-term health.

