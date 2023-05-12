George Santos Criminal Charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos is surrounded by media as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.

 STEFAN JEREMIAH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear that they intend to let the legal process play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him.

The freshman congressman was accused Wednesday by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Santos pleaded not guilty.

