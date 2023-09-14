TALLAHASSEE — After cases of malaria were found this year in Sarasota County, experts on Tuesday pointed to a continuing need in Florida to combat mosquito-borne illnesses as rain from Hurricane Idalia has increased breeding grounds for the insects.

Sarasota County Mosquito Control District Director Wade Brennan said a mosquito-borne illness alert for malaria in Sarasota and Manatee counties was lifted this week.

