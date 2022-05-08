SEBRING — The developer of the apartment building to be constructed on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property is seeking an extension to the preconstruction timeframe of the project.
Short Pants Development LLC Development Manager Phil Springer will update the Community Redevelopment Agency Board on the preconstruction progress and request an extension to the preconstruction timeframe for͚ the “Sebring on the Circle͛” project at 139 North Ridgewood Drive, according to the agenda of the CRA Board’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday.
The CRA owns the property that was the site of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel.
Per Springer’s agreement with the CRA, the closing for the property was to be completed by Feb. 15, 2022, the agenda noted.
The development agreement for the property with the City of Sebring was not approved until Feb. 1, 2022, and Springer is required to provide proof of construction funding for the project in order to close on the property.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel, “One of the contingencies upon being able to accept the property from us and close on that deal with the CRA giving that property over to the developer, they had to close on their construction loan simultaneously with the closing of the transfer of the title from us [CRA] to them [Short Pants Development].”
That was a safeguard in the agreement to try to prevent any kind of issue like the CRA has had in the past where a developer comes in and ties up a piece of property and the CRA has no control over it, he said.
So Springer is in the process of trying to get that done, but it is taking a little longer, Leidel said. “My understanding is he plans to have the construction loan in place and the ability to close in June.”
Short Pants Development LLC, plans to construct a five-story building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre site.
The structure will include commercial retail space, a courtyard and parking on the first floor and a restaurant and bar on the roof, which will be open to the general public.