SEBRING — The restaurant/distillery business going into a Community Redevelopment Agency building on Circle Park Drive is seeking a construction extension from the CRA.
In March, a project update reported that the renovation for the business at 301 Circle Park Drive would be completed May 1.
Sugar Sand Distillery owner Don Davies partnered with Tony Castronova for a joint venture at the Circle property that involves Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and live entertainment venue under one roof.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said Tuesday said it is a unique project.
“When they came before us for the original approval of the agreement, Sugar Sand was very aggressive in their timeline,” he said. “They really wanted to be open. Back in January, we convinced them to push it out to May just to have enough time.
“From what I have been told, there is not another restaurant, distillery and brewery – all three of those components – in the same location in the state of Florida.”
The combination has created a little bit of a problem with the permitting process, Leidel said. The city’s building department has sent this case out to a consultant with an opinion expected soon, thus the request for an extension.
Leidel said they are waiting to see what the consultant says about the permitting process and what needs to be included concerning life safety provisions, sprinkler systems, ventilation, etc.
“Once they get that back, they will know how to design the plans. And, just with everything else that has been going on in the world, everything is backed up; contractors, engineers, architects are all very busy right now, so that is what caused a lot of this delay,” Leidel said. “Once we know what it is going to look like, then the CRA Board will be able to go ahead and grant that extension.”
The request for an extension is on the agenda for the CRA Board’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 9.
The agreement between the CRA and Davies calls for a lease, at no cost, for the 301 Circle Park Drive property. At the end of five years, Sugar Sand Distillery would take possession and ownership of the building, which was purchased by the CRA in 2020 for $230,000.