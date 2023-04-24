AP Poll Climate Earth Day

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County, Calif., March 13. An overwhelming majority of the U.S. public say they have recently experienced extreme weather, and most of them attribute that to climate change, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

 NOAH BERGER/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — An overwhelming majority of people in the United States say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change.

But even as many across the country mark Earth Day on Saturday, the poll shows relatively few say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue.

Recommended for you