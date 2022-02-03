SEBRING – The manager who posted upcoming events and community news on the Palms Estates of Highlands County Facebook Page got 30 months in jail Tuesday.
Jeffrey Harold Parsons, 57, pleaded no contest Monday to two counts of failing to comply with rules that require him to register any new internet addresses or websites he uses.
Within 48 hours of using any electronic mail address or internet identifier, the sex offender must report it to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or in person at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the arrest report, Parsons did not post any sexual material or use the Palms Estates computer system to access child porn, or to communicate with minors. “He used it to communicate with members of the Palms Estates community,” the report states.
Detectives also searched Parson’s home at Palm Estates in August 2020. Parsons, who pleaded guilty in 2018 for failing to notify authorities of his new Palm Estates address in Lorida, agreed to warrantless searches and seizures as part of his probation.
During that search, they found a YouTube account under his name, as well as a Google Duo account. Google Duo is a video calling platform that lets people view others during calls. The Sheriff’s Office charged him with a total of 17 of failing to register charges when he was arrested in August 2020. That’s because he failed to register the Facebook usage at 14 separate registration deadlines, detectives said.
Parsons pleaded those down to two failing to register charges and accepted a 30-month sentence on each count, to be served concurrently.
Highlands County Special Victims Unit detectives follow the letter to the law when it comes to sex offender registry. According to Detective Louis Ramos, who violates offenders, he verifies where every registered offender lives to protect the community. He also has to be ready to answer questions from cooperating agencies interested in tracking offenders.
Ramos, who has won kudos for his work, tracks offenders’ internet presences to ensure they don’t have a tool to recruit more victims. That’s why he tracks internet names and addresses so closely.
But Brad Wilson, Parson’s lawyer, believes his client should not be sent to prison for 2 ½ years for an oversight.
“He had a job managing a 55-or-older community, part of his job responsibility was to keep the people updated to upcoming events, and that was done through Facebook, ‘the shuffleboard tournament is Thursday,’ that type of thing,’” Wilson said. “The account was in the original Palm Estates Facebook manager’s name and he took it over without notifying the Sheriff’s Office.”
Parsons was convicted in Alleghany County, North Carolina, of a second degree sexual offense with a fellow student who was 12 years old. That was in 1995, 26 years ago.
“This man has been 20-plus years with no offenses,” Wilson told the Highlands News-Sun.