LAKE PLACID — With school starting Wednesday, the Lake Placid Elementary School cafeteria expansion and school air conditioning upgrade work is getting down to the wire.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore noted at a recent School Board meeting that there has been a lot of HVAC (heating/air conditioning) work in the schools this summer.
“We have done a tremendous amount of work. Many of the ESS [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund] dollars were spent for that,” she said.
According to the dates Longshore shared, Avon Elementary School should have its Building 8 and Media Center HVAC systems operational now and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School is complete.
Cracker Trail Elementary School and Lake Placid Middle School should have been completed Friday, which was pushed to the very end, she said.
Teachers returned to school on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and the first day of school for students is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
“The one that has had the greatest amount of construction is Lake Placid Elementary,” Longshore said. The entire school did not have one air unit going so they are really moving on that at this point and buildings are scheduled to be completed every few days.
The cafeteria area needs the most work at this time, she said.
The school’s cafeteria has been expanded during the summer.
The building is pretty much complete except for the exterior doors, Longshore said. The kitchen floor has been installed with the dining room floor scheduled to start soon.
If they get down to the very last day and they can’t work in the kitchen, Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson has a plan B and a plan C if it comes to that.
“They have done an amazing amount of work this summer and I am so thankful for the dollars to be able to really get these air units up like they’re supposed to,” she said.
Thompson said Wednesday that thus far things look like they are going to be in good shape at the Lake Placid Elementary Cafeteria.
Overall, he said he was still dealing with the food supply chain issues.
Most of the Food and Nutrition staff positions are filled.
“We have about six positions that we have advertised and closed on and because of the timing of their closing being close to the beginning of school, we are trying to find time to conduct interviews and get those personnel hired,” Thompson said.