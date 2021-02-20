SEBRING — It has been mostly a maskless affair at the 2021 Highlands County Fair amid the ongoing pandemic that ushered in a period of recommended social distancing and, in some cases, mandated mask wearing.
While trips to the store, airports and other public places still require masks as a precautionary measure, it was business as usual at the fair.
It appears a very small percentage of fairgoers have been wearing masks or abiding by the safety practice of social distancing.
Avery Niccum, 19, was among the majority who weren’t wearing a mask Thursday at the fair.
“I don’t wear a mask here because the environment is basically mask-free,” he said. “As a Christian, I will wear a mask if others are wearing one.
“If I am surrounded by people who are afraid of it [COVID], who it could affect, then I will wear a mask, but in this environment I am not very afraid of it so I don’t tend to wear one here.”
Willie Brifil, 34, who wasn’t wearing a mask at the fair, said he had to wear one at his job at a power plant.
The masks are irritating, he said.
Senior citizen Pauline Green and her husband, from Ontario, and another couple with them, from Pennsylvania, were all wearing masks.
“Absolutely,” Green said of her wearing a mask.
They normally come to Highlands County in October for the winter, but came down from Canada only two weeks ago, she said. The delay was due to the pandemic.
They haven’t opened anything up in Canada, Green said. To come to the U.S., you have to fly in and have your truck and RV transported over the border.
“That’s what we finally did,” she said. Their RV was transported 35 miles across the boarder and then they drove to Highlands County.
Kathy Couturier, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, wore her mask lowered below her chin.
“If I get close to people I put it on,” she said.
She noted that only about 25% of those attending the pageants on the weekend were wearing masks.
Photos from the Little Miss Highlands County pageant on Friday show the judges wearing masks, but only a few spectators with masks.
The Highlands County Fair Association addressed COVID with a disclaimer on its Facebook page, which stated: “COVID-19 exposure is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present: Guests should only attend after evaluating their own health risks.
“The Highlands County Fair Association cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. Purchase of admission, tickets or ride armband and entry on to the Highlands County Fairgrounds constitutes your understanding of these risks and your willingness to undertake the risk of exposure.”