SEBRING — A judge was to hear a motion Tuesday to dismiss charges against a Sebring man accused of shooting a mother bear and one of her cubs to death.
That hearing has been continued until later in the month.
Defense lawyer William Fletcher, who represents John Falango on 16 first-degree misdemeanor wildlife violations, including illegally taking bear, taking bear out of season, shooting a cub, and other charges, has requested a continuance to Jan. 17, the third Tuesday of the month.
County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour has agreed to the continuance.
According to Fletcher’s motion, the charges are based on four crimes against four bears, but only two bears were shot and killed. He also argues that other charges are repetitive, such as hunting bear out of season and hunting bear without a license. The charges are unconstitutional based on the double-jeopardy tenet that says people can’t be charged with the same crime twice.
Falango, who pleaded not guilty, has said he felt his life was in danger when he fired on the bears, which had run up a tree on his property.
Each first-degree misdemeanor charge can bring a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The case is now 15 months old.
