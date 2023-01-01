SEBRING — As the four-year anniversary of the SunTrust Bank slayings approaches, surviving family members hope to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Family members of the five women shot dead in the SunTrust Bank – Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, and Cynthia Watson – will wake up the morning of Jan. 23, four years after that tragic day, knowing the shooter has not yet stood trial.
The community, and the survivors, however, in the past six months may have noticed a quickening pace in pretrial rulings by the judge overseeing the case.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada since summer has moved things along with pretrial motions, setting deadlines for depositions and ordering defense lawyers to declare whether they’ll declare the shooting not guilty by reason of insanity.
The result: It is hoped defendant Zephen Xaver will stand trial on five, first-degree murder charges in the first half of 2023.
A shortage of lawyers in the 10th Judicial Circuit Assistant Public Defender’s office means Xaver’s lawyer – Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill – is the only public defender who can bring it to trial. She announced in February 2022 that a medical condition would prevent her from being ready for a May trial.
Since the summer, when McNeill took off a month to attend to personal matters, she has traveled to Xaver’s childhood home in Indiana to interview relatives and other witnesses, and has filed several pretrial motions, including to suppress statements Xaver made during a phone call with dispatchers as well as to detectives after his arrest. Unfortunately, Hurricane Ian, as well as Nicole, led to interruptions in those motion hearings, before they could be completed in December.
McNeill, as well as Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace, who wants to put Xaver on death row, are awaiting Estrada’s rulings on those motions. Meanwhile, Estrada has ruled on other motions having to do with jury selection and voir dire – further clearing the deck for trial.
More importantly, the judge has ordered McNeill to announce by Feb. 1 whether she will seek to declare Xaver not guilty by reason of insanity, something defense lawyers have refused to do since Xaver’s arraignment. If she decides on an insanity plea, Wallace will have to switch gears and line up his own mental health experts, who will then interview Xaver and review Xaver’s medical records and mental health records going back to his childhood.
That could increase the time it will take to bring Xaver to trial in 2023.
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, trials seeking the execution of defendant take up to four times longer than other murder trials. Even though the bank security camera caught the entire act from beginning to end – and Xaver confessed to shooting the women – he is entitled to due process and a trial by his peers.
Surviving families, however, know what Xaver’s ultimate future looks like. They have gathered in the memorial “Sebring Strong” plaza that was built in the footprint of the old bank.
The memorial features a pentagon-shaped plaque with sunbeams; each side of the plaque represents one of the five women whose lives were cut short. The plaque reads, “the light shines in the darkness and the darkness can never extinguish it.”
It is hoped survivors can sit together in a courtroom in 2023 and watch as prosecutors present the state’s case to a jury. That is the light they want to see.