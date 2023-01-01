SEBRING — As the four-year anniversary of the SunTrust Bank slayings approaches, surviving family members hope to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Family members of the five women shot dead in the SunTrust Bank – Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, and Cynthia Watson – will wake up the morning of Jan. 23, four years after that tragic day, knowing the shooter has not yet stood trial.

