Syria Missing

Dozens of Syrians wait at the President’s Bridge in Damascus, Syria, for relatives they hope would be among those released from prison on May 3, 2022, on the second day of the Muslim Fitr holiday. The U.N. General Assembly approved Thursday, June 29, 2023, to form an independent international institution to search for the missing in Syria in both government and opposition-held areas.

 OMAR SANADIKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — In her small apartment in opposition-held Idlib in northwest Syria, Umm Mohammed is depressed and lethargic. But when her phone rings or someone knocks on the door she becomes suddenly alert. Maybe, finally, her husband has come back.

In 2013, Syrian soldiers broke into the couple’s home in Damascus as they were having breakfast, she said. She and her husband had previously taken part in anti-government protests.

