Missing Lyft Driver-Florida

This undated photo shows Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Levin has been missing since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, when his car was seen in Miami. Late Thursday, police in North Carolina found his car along with a Florida suspect in an earlier homicide, but Levin remained missing.

 COURTESY OF LEVIN FAMILY via AP

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.

Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days.

