Sebring Meals On Wheels has contracted with Family Extended Care of Sebring for the preparation of the hot lunches for the participants in the Sebring Meals On Wheels program.
Adminstrator of the Family Extended Care, Ron MacNeal, is pleased with the opportunity to work with the community in this endeavor. MacNeal and Sandy Hill, dietary manager, are not new to the preparation of meals for the Meals On Wheels program, having worked with the program previously. A nutritionist and dietician are on staff to ensure the individual dietary needs are being met.
Family Extended Care of Sebring, offering ‘a better quality of life,’ is an assisted living facility at 5005 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., at the corner of Catalina Drive. Licensed as an 85-bed facility, MacNeal welcomes the opportunity of tours of the facility. For more information, call 863-386-1060, or email MacNeal at administrator@crownsebring.org.
Sebring Meals On Wheels delivers a hot lunch Monday through Friday, including all holidays, in the Sebring and Lake Placid areas. The prepared meals consist of an entrée, two sides, salad, dessert, and bread or roll. A team of volunteers delivers the meals.
For more information, contact Director of Operations Mary Margaret Staik, 863-402-1818, or visit the Sebring Meals On Wheels Web page at www.sebringmealsonwheels.com. To apply to receive meals, a brief telephone interview will be conducted. There is a nominal fee for the delivery of the meals.
Sebring Meals on Wheels was established in 1973 and has been distributing meals for 50 years. If interested in becoming a part of the program as a volunteer driver, please call 863-402-1818.