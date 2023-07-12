Sebring Meals On Wheels has contracted with Family Extended Care of Sebring for the preparation of the hot lunches for the participants in the Sebring Meals On Wheels program.

Adminstrator of the Family Extended Care, Ron MacNeal, is pleased with the opportunity to work with the community in this endeavor. MacNeal and Sandy Hill, dietary manager, are not new to the preparation of meals for the Meals On Wheels program, having worked with the program previously. A nutritionist and dietician are on staff to ensure the individual dietary needs are being met.

