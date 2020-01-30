VENUS — Come and enjoy the citrus smell of sand pines, search for animal tracks, and call for Florida Scrub-Jays. Children of all ages and their family members are welcome at Archbold’s Family Nature Day. Enjoy a family field trip from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The theme for this Family Nature Day is “water.” Through fun hands-on activities, children will explore water conservation issues. Be prepared to get a little wet. The event also includes a 45-minute guided nature walk to investigate the water related adaptations of local plants.
The program is being facilitated by educator and volunteer Judy Buchanan. She says, “Come have a fun experience with water in the Florida Scrub!” Archbold Director of Education Dustin Angell started Family Nature Days at Archbold seven years ago. He explains, “Family Nature day is for families to spend time together outdoors. The water activity will help children understand a complex issue through play, which is one of our favorite ways to teach here.”
This event is free, and no RSVP is required. Recommended for children 7 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult. It is recommended participants wear appropriate clothing for weather and walking outside on sandy, open trails.
Archbold Biological Station is eight miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of State Road 70 on Old State Road 8. Be aware that multiple locations are listed for Archbold when using GPS. Please use the address above to locate Archbold. The event starts at the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center.
Visit archbold-station.org or find the Station on Facebook. For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.